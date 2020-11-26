Confirmed! This actor will replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

After weeks of speculations, Warner Bros has finally zeroed in on an actor who would take up the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' post Johnny Depp's exit. Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been confirmed to play the character.



Mikkelsen's name was being speculated ever since the studio asked Depp to leave the film post losing a libel case in Britain.



Mikkelsen, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the US television series 'Hannibal,' will play the evil wizard in the spinoff movie from 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling.



Depp was forced to exit the role earlier this month after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid newspaper that branded him a "wife beater." The three-week trial in July heard evidence from Depp and his former wife Amber Heard about a tempestuous marriage marked by violence on both sides and of heavy drinking by Depp.



Depp, who had earlier begun production on the third 'Fantastic Beasts' movie in London, said he was asked to leave by Warner Bros.

Mikkelsen also played roles in action movies 'Doctor Strange' and 'Casino Royale' as well as taking roles in Danish dramas such as 'The Hunnt' and 'A Royal Affair.'



The 'Fantastic Beasts' movies, based on the magical adventures of Newt Scamander, are set some 60 years before the 'Harry Potter' films but feature several of the same key characters when they were younger. Eddie Redmayne plays Scamander in the series.



The third as yet untitled movie in the series is set for release in July 2022.

