Jennifer Lopez sets internet on fire with her new nude album cover image

Jennifer Lopez is setting the internet on fire with her new album cover titled, 'In The Morning'. In the cover, Lopez can be seen completely naked, sporting her new short hair look.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez face criticism as they share Thanksgiving post from private jet



"Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday," she captioned the image. The photo shows Jennifer, leaning forward with one hand on her thigh, and the other on her face.

In the picture, she can be seen donning a diamond engagement ring she received from fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez also shared a teaser video of her new forthcoming tracks. A short clip also features JLo's toned physique. "#InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic," she wrote as a caption.



A few days back, Lopez and Maluma set the stage on fire with their performance at the American Music Awards. The pair raised the temperatures with their performances on 'Pa' Ti' and 'Lonely'. Lopez began the performance in a black sheer ensemble, flaunting her curves and her dance moves.