Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez face criticism as they share Thanksgiving post from private jet

Weeks after Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were trolled for celebrating their birthdays lavishly, celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are facing similar heat for their pre-Thanksgiving post.



Days before Thanksgiving, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a photo of the inside of an aircraft he and Lopez were travelling on. From the looks of it, the aircraft looked like a private one and the photo had Lopez sprawled out on a bed accessorized with an Hermes blanket. Their dog Lady can also be seen resting her head on the former baseball pro's lap.



"Lady is definitely ready for #Thanksgiving! We have so much to be grateful for and are excited to be heading home to spend time with family," Rodriguez captioned the photo and asked, "What are your holiday plans?"

Some of the fans commented on the photo, wishing the couple for the holiday season but there were others who called out the couple for their tone deaf post.



Many reminded him that the pandemic was still on and that not everybody could afford to celebrate with their loved ones.

"Hmm let see...stay home lol can't visit family due to the pandemic," one person reacted.



"But u guys shouldn't travel...Biden doesn't like that," another said, referring to the couple's support for the President-elect.

"Good for you going against the ridiculous CDC guidelines for Thanksgiving," wrote a third person.



"People are really really struggling. Maybe don't post your enormous wealth on a private plane with Hermes blankets. Compassion is all you need right now," one person wrote, tagging both Lopez and Rodriguez. Another person spoke about the grave job loss in the country.



"People lost their jobs...maybe stop posting your private jet. We get it...You're rich," one said.



Lopez and Rodriugez were planning to marry in the summer of 2020 but eventually decided to push it back due to the pandemic.