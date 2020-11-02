After Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner slammed for throwing a huge 25th Halloween themed birthday party

After sister Kim Kardashian, now Kendall Jenner is under fire for throwing a lavish birthday party amid Covid-19.



Kendall hosted a huge joint Halloween and 25th birthday party. The rooftop bash saw 100 people gathering including her sister Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin and many more. The guests at the party were strictly warned not to “post pictires on social media of any kind' as reports suggested. But some guests, including her sister Kylie, ignored that rule and posted all about it on social media.

As per the reports, the health and safety protocols were in place, and every person in staff and guests were required to have a rapid Covid-19 test on arrival. For the party, Kendall was dressed as Pamela Anderson in 1996 movie 'Barb Wire'.



As the photos from the event went viral, netizens criticised Jenner for the party.

not Kendall Jenner hosting a birthday party with all these celebrities in attendance

While nurses/doctors etc are begging people to social distance and have empathy. Celebs just raise a big middle fingers to them. Pretty sad