Kim Kardashian gets trolled for hosting lavish birthday bash at a private island

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday bash at a private island in the Caribbean with her 'inner circle' recently.



The reality TV star shared photos of her private bash on Twitter recently and stated that she surprised her "inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Her inner circle included mother Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendell Jenner, Rob Kardashian and others. Kim posted photos with friends and family which did not include pictures of her husband, rapper Kanye West or the couple's four children.

"Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," Kim wrote in one of her tweets.

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40" she added in another tweet.

Kim's post though was termed 'tone-deaf' by many as people were quick to point out that the celebration seemed out of place at a time when the entire world was still struggling due to the pandemic.

Kim had earlier shared sultry bikini images as she celebrated her birthday.

Kim Kardashian turned 40 on October 21.