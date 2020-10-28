Top 5 Hollywood news today: Gwen Stefani, Blake Sheton's engagement, James Bond losses

Here are the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

No Time To Die: Here's how much the film's delay is costing its makers

While the fans are awaiting the release of 'Not Time To Die'eagerly, the delay has caused a huge dent on MGM Studio's pocket. Read more

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton are officially engaged

Gwen Stefani announced her engagement on Instagram with a photo of the couple. Read more

Chrissy Teigen explains why she shared photos of her pregnancy loss in a new essay

A month earlier, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to reveal that she had suffered a miscarriage. The photos had her crying in hospital after learning that she had suffered a miscarriage. Read more

US Elections 2020: Kanye West reacts to Jennifer Aniston's post discouraging fans from voting for the rapper

Kanye West has indirectly slammed actress Jennifer Aniston after the actress urged her fans to not vote for the rapper in the upcoming US Presidential elections. Read more

'The Ellen Show' brings back live studio audience

This will be the first time since the pandemic began that the show will have live audience. Read more