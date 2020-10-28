'The Ellen Show' brings back live studio audience

Getting back to normalcy? ‘The Ellen Show’ is ready to get back a live studio audience for the first time since the pandemic.

There will only be a limited audience at the show starting with her October 28 episode.

‘The Ellen Show’ will select 40 lucky in-studio audience members out of the pool of 4000 previously scheduled fans who will then have to follow strict health and safety protocols.

The show will also continue with its 70 virtual audience members.

Ellen DeGeneres will continue with her 12 Days of Giveaways, beginning Monday, Nov. 23, in which the host gives some of her in-studio audience and at-home fans some of her favorite gifts.

Upcoming guests on the show include Melissa McCarthy, Khloé Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Magic Johnson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Usher and Vince Vaughn.