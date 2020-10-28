Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton are officially engaged

American singer Gwen Stefani is now officially engaged to Blake Shelton. The singer announced her engagement on Instagram with a photo of the couple. The couple can be seen kissing with the singer holding her left hand up to the camera, showing her engagement ring.



She captioned the snap,"@blakeshelton yes please!"

Shelton posted the same picture of the pair and captioned it, "Thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"



The couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on singing reality show `The Voice` together as coaches the previous year. They`ve since appeared together on the singing competition several times, with Shelton playing the host since Season 1.



The couple has released music together such as the song `Happy Anywhere.` Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks `Go Ahead And Break My Heart,` `You Make It Feel Like Christmas` and `Nobody But You.`



Recently, to celebrate the pop star`s birthday, 44-year-old Shelton, shared an Instagram post in which he professed his love for her further. "It`s a special day for a special lady in my life," "Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I`d write a song for you every single day if I could..." wrote Shelton in the caption.



Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The former couple share three sons, 14-year-old Kingston,12-year-old Zuma, 12, and 6-year -old Apollo. Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.