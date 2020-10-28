Chrissy Teigen explains why she shared photos of her pregnancy loss in a new essay

Model Chrissy Teigen has opened up on why she felt the need to share photos of her pregnancy loss on social media.



A month earlier, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to reveal that she had suffered a miscarriage. The photos had her crying in hospital after learning that she had suffered a miscarriage.



The photos, taken by her husband, singer John Legend, were praised by many but also criticised by some.



Now, in a blog post, Teigen addressed her critics and wrote, "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos."

Teigen and Legend share two children together. In August this year, the couple had announced they were expecting their third child together.



In her Instagram post at the time, Teigen had revealed that they had decided to name the baby Jack.



In her blog post on Medium, she revealed that she had asked her mother and husband to take photos of the moment, "no matter how uncomfortable it was".



"I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask," she says."wrote. "He hated it. I could tell. It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after (children) Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."



"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos," she writes. "How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.



"These photos are only for the people who need them," she adds. "The thoughts of others do not matter to me," she further added in her post.

The model- turned cookbook author had documented her pregnancy from August itself. On September 27, she shared on Instagram that she had suffered excessive bleeding and was getting hospitalised but assured fans she and the baby were doing fine.



"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed", she later revealed on Instagram.

Teigen then thanked her followers for their "positive energy, thoughts and prayers" and expressed gratitude for the "amazing" life she enjoyed with her family.



"But every day can't be full of sunshine," she had added. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."