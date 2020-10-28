US Elections 2020: Kanye West reacts to Jennifer Aniston's post discouraging fans from voting for the rapper

Kanye West has indirectly slammed actress Jennifer Aniston after the actress urged her fans to not vote for the rapper in the upcoming US Presidential elections.



Aniston was one of the early voters and took to Instagram to urge her fans to vote and said that voting for the rapper, who is also contesting in the election, would not be a smart move.



"This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue, it's about the future of this country and of the world," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."



West, without directly addressing the 'Friends' star took to Twitter to respond to her post.



“Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo," West wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

West recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and spoke in-depth about his presidential run. The rapper stated that his renewed Christian faith and current run for the top post in US were inspired by God.



“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower,” West shared.

“When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul," the rapper added.

West first announced his presidential bid on American Independence Day on Twitter.



Interestingly, he doesn't appear on ballots in all 50 states because he missed a few electoral deadlines.

