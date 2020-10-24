Jennifer Aniston votes early, slams Kanye West's presidential run

Jennifer Aniston is an early voter, The 'Friends' alum let the world know after exercising her civic duty by sharing a series of pictures in which she can be seen submitting her ballot at a local ballot box.



While casting her vote, Aniston also blasted Kanye West's presidential campaign and told her fans to be responsible.

Taking to her Instagram, 'The Morning Show' star shared her selfie with her 'I Voted' sticker.



In the caption, Aniston also let her fans know who she voted for, ''#IVOTED for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early, I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died,'' Jennifer wrote on her page.

She continued, “I urge you to consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and decency.

Warning her fans about Kanye, Jennifer posted a short message for his voters. ''PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,'' she said.



The Emmy winner has been quite vocal about her political views in the past few months. Before Aniston, many stars including Selena Gomes, Ryan Reynolds along with wife Blake Lively and others came out as early voters.