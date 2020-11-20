Top 5 Hollywood news today: BTS releases new album 'BE', Lady Gaga might star in 'Bullet Train'

From K-Pop band, BTS' newly released album 'BE' to Miley Cyrus releasing her new video 'Prisoner' and Lady Gaga in talks to star opposite Brad Pitt. Here's are the stories that made headlines in Hollywood today.

K-Pop's BTS marks the year of the pandemic with 'BE' album, and single 'Life Goes On'

South Korean megaband BTS released their latest album 'BE' on Friday and will perform the new single 'Life Goes On' remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group`s music label said. Read more.

Lady Gaga in talks to star opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'



Lady Gaga, who last won an Oscar for her musical work on 'A Star Is Born', is in talks to join 'Bullet Train' from director David Leitch. Read more.



Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa take a racy road trip in 'Prisoner' music video



Miley Crus and Dua Lipa recently joined forces for a much-anticipated 'Prisoners', a gritty, provocative, retro-style single off Cyrus' new album 'Plastic Hearts'. Read more.



Disney mulling to release 'Pinocchio', 'Cruella' 'Peter Pan' directly on OTT



Disney is now making a difficult decision of skipping theatrical release for their upcoming films due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Read more.

Brad Pitt donates groceries ahead of festival season

The Hollywood star was spotted doling out groceries to low-income families ahead of Thanksgiving 2020 in South Central Los Angeles as several families suffer greatly because of coronavirus inducced crisis. Read more.



