Disney mulling to release 'Pinocchio', 'Cruella' 'Peter Pan' directly on OTT

Disney is now making a difficult decision of skipping theatrical release for their upcoming films due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. According to a report published in the Deadline, a number of upcoming tentpole family films are heading straight to Disney+.

The names that have been discussed are ‘Cruella’, the Craig Gillespie-directed live-action re-imaging of the animated classic that stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson; the Robert Zemeckis-directed ‘Pinocchio’ that has Tom Hanks starring; and ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’, the David Lowery-directed film that has Yara Shahidi set to play Tinker Bell.

The studio is looking at every option, and everything is under consideration and contingency planning, as Disney makes plans to lean in heavily on its direct-to-consumer initiative and towards continuing to build the juggernaut Disney+.

Before this, Warner Bros made the announcement that its sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will release simultaneously on HBO Max and theatres on the same day -- Christmas 2020.

