From 'The Crown' mouse to 'GOT' coffee mug guffaw: Here are most epic onscreen goof-ups

Over the years, there have been major goof-ups that made us laugh out loud. From showing a cooler in the 'Mahabharat' era to the Starbucks coffee guffaw - there have been plenty of slips that may have missed the editor's eyes but not the veiwers'. Scroll down to check more epic mistakes done in movies or series.

The Matrix

'The Matrix' might be one of the revolutionary movies in many ways for its action sequences and futuristic storyline, but it had its share of goof ups. In one of the scene from the movie, where they are taking a reflective and a close-up shot of a doorknob. So for doing it, makers come up with a brilliant plan, in which they have hidden their camera with a jacket. Although they did really well, however, the camera attracted many eyes.

(Photograph:Twitter)