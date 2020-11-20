Lady Gaga in talks to star opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt-starrer 'Bullet Train' might have Lady Gaga joining the cast soon.



Lady Gaga, who last won an Oscar for her musical work on 'A Star Is Born', is in talks to join the film from director David Leitch.

According to a source as reported by Entertainment Weekly, a deal has not been signed and it's unclear if one will. But the performer is currently eyeing a role alongside actors Brad Pitt, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka.

A rep for Gaga did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.



After earning an Oscar nomination for her performance in 2018's A Star Is Born and winning a Golden Globe for her American Horror Story role in Hotel-dubbed fifth season, Gaga is attached to star as Patrizia Reggiani in director Ridley Scott's film about the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio.

'Bullet Train' is the big-screen adaptation of 'Bullet Train' which is based on the Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle' by Isaka Kotaro. In the novel, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are related to one another. The question they face is: "who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?"



Leitch has previously helmed films like 'Deadpool 2' and 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'.

Antoine Fuqua, who originally developed the project for Sony Pictures, will produce the project. Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz has adapted the book.

Kat Samick from Fuqua Films is also attached to produce along with Leitch and Kelly McCormick through their banner 87North.

Brittany Morrissey will executive produce the film for Sony Pictures. The film is scheduled to release in 2021.

Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start.