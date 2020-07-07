Brad Pitt's next is a screen adaptation of 'The Bullet Train'

After garnering awards and praises for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' in 2019, Brad Pitt will now star in David Leitch's new film. The film is the big-screen adaptation of 'Bullet Train' which is based on the Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle' by Isaka Kotaro.



Leitch has previously helmed films like 'Deadpool 2' and 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'.



In the novel, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are related to one another. The question they face is: "who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?"



Antoine Fuqua, who originally developed the project for Sony Pictures, will produce the project. Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz has adapted the book.



Kat Samick from Fuqua Films is also attached to produce along with Leitch and Kelly McCormick through their banner 87North.



Brittany Morrissey will executive produce the film for Sony Pictures. The film is scheduled to release in 2021.