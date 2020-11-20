Thanksgiving 2020: Brad Pitt donates groceries ahead of festival season

Can we love Brad Pitt more than we already do? Well the actor has given us more reasons. The Hollywood star was spotted doling out groceries to low-income families ahead of Thanksgiving 2020 in South Central Los Angeles as several families suffer greatly because of coronavirus inducced crisis.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Brad Pitt is seen dressed casually in a flannel white tee and jeans as he carries boxes, driving a cube truck. He is seen smoking in some as he shares a laugh or two with fellow volunteers. Many did not notice the Hollywood star as he sports a blue surgical mask.

An eyewitness account published in the report states: “Brad really did seem like a hero, the man did not stop all day. Just seeing him driving a big truck in South Central LA during COVID times was in itself amazing. He was completely committed, you could see it wasn't a case of him turning up and showing his face. He had his gloves on and he was involved as much and probably more than anyone else there. His heart was in it and it was just a hats-off moment. It seemed like it was the real Brad Pitt, which we don't really ever get to see. He was there between three and four hours and he would only stop every hour or so to have a quick three-minute break to smoke a cigarette and then he was back at it.”

Thanksgiving 2020 will be celebrated on November 26. It falls on fourth Thursday of November every year in the US. The festival is celebrated with the entire family coming together for a special dinner and more.

