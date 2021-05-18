Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ariana Grande marries boyfriend, Drew Barrymore 'regrets' working with Woody Allen

Pop star Ariana Grande surprised fans on Monday as she got married to boyfriend Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony. Here are the top stories of the day.



Ariana Grande is now married to beau Dalton Gomez



Pop star Ariana Grande is now married to beau Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot in an “intimate ceremony” with just about 20 people. Ariana’s representative told People magazine, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."



Drew Barrymore 'regrets' working with Woody Allen in the past



Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore recently sat down for an interview with Dylan Farrow on her eponymous talk show as she expressed regret over working with adoptive father and veteran director Woody Allen in the past.



'Fast and Furious 9' event in China cancelled after receiving threats



Universal Pictures has cancelled a promotional event of their upcoming blockbuster 'Fast and Furious 9' in Shanghai China over security concerns. The event was scheduled to take place on Tuesday ahead of the film's release but the company received threats and now the event has been cancelled.



Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey docu series on mental health released

In the newly released trailer for Apple TV+ series, ‘The Me You Can’t See’ featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the two look emotional in the mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey.



John Boyega set to reunite with Joe Cornish for ‘Attack The Block 2’

A decade after ‘Attack the Block’ became a huge hit, the sequel is back and it will star John Boyega. ‘Attack the Block 2’ will have John Boyega as Moses. Plot of the sequel remains under wraps.



