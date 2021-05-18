Drew Barrymore 'regrets' working with Woody Allen in the past

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore recently sat down for an interview with Dylan Farrow on her eponymous talk show as she expressed regret over working with adoptive father and veteran director Woody Allen in the past.

Drew Barrymore said, “I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called, Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.”

“Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told. And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that,” she added, talking to Dylan Farrow.

Dylan Farrow made a presence on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss HBO’s ‘Allen v. Farrow’, which released as a four-part series, with a companion podcast, earlier this year. Directed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, the show explored the incest claims made by Dylan Farrow against Woody Allen. She claimed that he sexually assaulted her as a kid. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn call HBO docuseries a 'shoddy hit piece'

Dylan Farrow’s claims were made public in the 1993 lawsuit that awarded Mia Farrow custody of her and Allen’s children.

On the show, Dylan thanked Drew Barrymore for her words. “Hearing what you just said, I am trying not to cry right now. It is just so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him; he’s a jerk, he’s a monster,’ but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that,” she said.

Drew Barrymore is not the only one who has expressed regret at having worked with Woody Allen.