Pop star Ariana Grande is now married to beau Dalton Gomez.

The couple tied the knot in an “intimate ceremony” with just about 20 people. Ariana’s representative told People magazine, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The report first came out on TMZ as the couple tied the knot at their home in Montecito, California.

The source continues, "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

Ariana Grande, 27 and Dalton Gomez, 25, got engaged last December when she posted a photo of her ring along with the caption, "Forever n then some." They started dating in January 2020.

They first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber, ‘Stuck with U’ in May, followed by a series of photos in June on Instagram.