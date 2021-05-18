Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey docu series on mental health released

In the newly released trailer for Apple TV+ series, ‘The Me You Can’t See’ featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the two look emotional in the mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. In the docu series, there are footages of Prince Harry as he revisits the trauma he experienced after his mother’s accidental death.

The trailer is all two minutes long and includes film from the 1997 funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. It shows Harry, who was then 12, standing with his head bowed as his mother’s coffin passes by, alongside the Prince of Wales, who then turns to speak to his son.

That cuts to Prince Harry talking to Oprah Winfrey as he says, “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Harry says in the trailer: “The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody.”

The Apple TV+ series, ‘The Me You Can’t See’ starts this Friday. It features several celebrities talking about mental health. The trailer shows clips of interviews with Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and the San Antonio Spurs basketball player DeMar DeRozan.

Watch the trailer here:

Harry and Winfrey are the co-creators and executive producers of the documentary series.

