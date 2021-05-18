John Boyega set to reunite with Joe Cornish for ‘Attack The Block 2’

A decade after ‘Attack the Block’ became a huge hit, the sequel is back and it will star John Boyega.

‘Attack the Block 2’ will have John Boyega as Moses.

In the original, Moses mobilized his mates against a group of nasty extraterrestrials looking to take over their neighborhood. Joe Cornish is writing and directing the sequel, and he will produce with Boyega (through his UpperRoom Productions banner), Nira Park (through the new Complete Fiction banner she has formed with Cornish and Edgar Wright) and James Wilson. The four teamed to make the original film.

Plot of the sequel remains under wraps.