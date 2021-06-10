Top 5 Hollywood news today: ‘Stranger Things' cast revealed, 'Gossip Girl' trailer

Netflix’s hit series ‘Stranger Things’ revealed the new cast members for season 4. Meanwhile, ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot trailer is here.

Here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.



Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner reacts to his and Jennifer Lopez's romance



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new romance has the approval of the exes. According to sources close to the couple Ben Affleck's ex wife, actress Jennifer Garner seems to approve of JLo. Read more



'Stranger Things' season 4 cast revealed

Netflix’s hit series ‘Stranger Things’ has added a new line of actors for its season 4 and we are nothing short of getting excited for it already! The streamer confirmed as well as revealed the new recurring cast members for the Stranger Things season 4. Read more



Watch the 'Gossip Girl' reboot trailer: And they are back!

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot trailer just hit the internet and we were transported back in time as it starts with “Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you”. The show is preparing to hit HBO Max soon as anxious fans wait patiently for the hit show to make a splendid comeback. Read more



Kanye West is reportedly dating model Irina Shayk after separating from Kim Kardashian

There's a new romance blooming in Tinseltown. Months after announcing his separation from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West is now dating model Irina Shayk. Read more



'Jurassic World: Dominion' preview to drop on Imax screens during 'F9' premiere

Jurassic World: Dominion’ will get a preview on Imax theatre during the opening weekend of ‘Fast And Furious 9’. Universal is going old school with this in its approach to tease the upcoming dino film. Read more