'Jurassic World: Dominion' preview to drop on Imax screens during 'F9' premiere

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will get a preview on Imax theatre during the opening weekend of ‘Fast And Furious 9’.

Universal is going old school with this in its approach to tease the upcoming dino film. ‘F9’ will open in the US on June 25 in more than 40 countries -- where the Jurassic preview will be available.

The preview will be five minutes long and will be shown in 1:90:1 Imax aspect ratio. It includes a prologue to the film’s narrative and is set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the entire Earth. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will have Oscar winner Michael Giacchino’s score.

On the same, Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures, said, “As part of our celebration welcoming moviegoers back into theaters this summer, we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to say, ‘thank you’ to the hundreds of millions of Jurassic and Fast fans around the world. This first look at Jurassic World: Dominion that Colin and his team put together is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Even better, there’s simply no more perfect place to experience both the Dominion Preview and F9 than on a massive IMAX screen. This really is the ultimate movie-fan experience.”

As far as we know, the preview clip will reveal what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito. Of note, seven new species of dinosaurs, created by Industrial Light & Magic, are making their Jurassic debut.

It is directed by Colin Trevorrow who co-wrote Dominion which shot during the pandemic over in the UK.