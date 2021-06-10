Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner reacts to his and Jennifer Lopez's romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new romance has the approval of the exes.



According to sources close to the couple Ben Affleck's ex wife, actress Jennifer Garner seem to approve of JLo.



Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018. They share three kids together.



According to media reports, JLo and Garner have crossed paths over the years and singer things the actress is "kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother," states a source.



Garner is "is accepting of Ben" and there's "no animosity" between the former couple. She has in the past helped her ex husband battle alcohol addiction.



"As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy," the source told US Weekly.



Meanwhile, JLo's ex husband, singer Marc Anthony also seems to be supportive of the Lopez and Affleck's rekindle romance.



"Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled. His main concern is the well-being of JLo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc's stamp of approval," another insider told the outlet.

Anthony and Lopez were married from 2004 to 2014. They share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme together.

