Kanye West is reportedly dating model Irina Shayk after separating from Kim Kardashian

There's a new romance blooming in tinseltown. Months after announcing his separation from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West is now dating model Irina Shayk.



Various sources have told PEOPLE magazine that "there is an interest from both sides."



"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," a source told the magazine and added that the two stayed three nights at Villa La Coste.



"He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France." Kanye turned 44 on Tuesday.



"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the source further added. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."



The two reportedly met due to their work in the fashion industry. Irina had previously modelled of Kanye's clothing brand Yeezy and had even appeared in his music video for 'Power'. Kanye, many fans would recall, had even name dropped her in "Christian Dior Flow" with the lyric "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen" way back in 2010.



Paparazzi had already clicked photos of the two walking holding hands in France.



Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year after nearly 7 years of marriage. The former couple share 4 kids together- North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2.



Meanwhile, Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine, 3, with actor-filmmaker Bradley Cooper. The two broke up in 2019 and continue to raise their daughter together.



The news of the romance comes amid Kim's recent post wishing Kanye on his birthday. Sharing an old photo of the couple with their three kids, Kim had wished her estranged husband and written, "Love u for life!"