Watch the 'Gossip Girl' reboot trailer: And they are back!

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot trailer just hit the internet and we were transported back in time as it starts with “Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you”. The show is preparing to hit HBO Max soon as anxious fans wait patiently for the hit show to make a splendid comeback.

The show’s reboot will premiere almost after a decade of it ruling the television.

Interestingly, ‘Gossip Girl’ narrator, voiced by Kristen Bell, is back. However, now her blog is replaced by an Instagram account. She is back to reveal the secrets of privileged upper-class teens in Manhattan.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith in new roles.

Watch the reboot trailer here:

Gossip Girl reboot will premiere on July 8. It has been developed, written and executive produced by Joshua Safran, is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Executive producers include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, who created the original series based on the novel series of the same name. It was written by Cecily von Ziegesar, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment.