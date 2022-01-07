Tom Holland pitched a 007 idea to James Bond makers but looks like it wasn't taken up

Tom Holland, Spider-Man actor had some ideas for the next James Bond but looks like his suggestions were not taken into account. As search for the next James Bond is in full swing considering Daniel Craig leaving the franchise, Tom pitched where 007 should go next.

While promoting his film ‘Uncharted’, Tom Holland revealed he pitched the studio on a James Bond origin story movie in which the world’s most famous spy would be a young man just starting out in the world of high-stakes espionage.

SAG Awards 2022: Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens to announce nominees on Instagram

“I had a meeting, after or during ‘Spider-Man 2’ [‘Spider Man: Far From Home’], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with,” Holland said. “It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate [was] particularly interested.”Uncharted: Extended clip teases Nathan hanging out of a plane

Paris Jackson now wants to do a Marvel film. Is Kevin Feige listening?

What’s interesting to note, that his idea didn’t fail completely as Holland’s origin story nudge is what prompted Sony in the direction of adapting the blockbuster video game series Uncharted.

In Uncharted, Tom Holland stars as Nathan Drake opposite Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.