Paris Jackson now wants to do a Marvel film. Is Kevin Feige listening?

Paris Jackson has a wish for 2022 and it's related to her acting career. After starring in TV shows like ‘Star’, ‘Scream: The TV Series’ and ‘American Horror Stories’ along with films like ‘Gringo’, ‘The Space Between’ and ‘Habit’, she wishes to expand her filmography.

She wants to do a Marvel film as she said, “I want to be a superhero or a supervillain. I grew up reading comics with my brothers. Every time a new Marvel film comes out, we go as a family to watch it. … They haven’t let anyone down since 2009.”

You know which ones are her favourite superhero characters? Well, they are Wolverine, Iron Man and Deadpool. She said, “They do what’s right, but they don’t do it by the book. And they have a snarkiness to them, which I love.”

Interestingly, Paris Jackson doesn’t prefer Marvel over DC or the other way around as she said, “I don’t think it’s either one or the other. I just think that they’re different. I don’t think one is necessarily better than the other. Marvel is what I grew up on. It’s like comparing the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. They’re very different.”

Paris is also busy with music. “I’m just experimenting with a bunch of different sounds. I’ve had some good experience with folk and alternative folk but I’m learning how to be louder and learning how to add more distortion electric guitar to my stuff,” she added.