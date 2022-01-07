New Year Resolutions: In addition to being fit this year, quick fixes for going greener in 2022

With the first week of the new year almost coming to an end, what are those resolutions you promised yourself? To be fitter, perhaps or kinder towards yourself. Among many regular run-of-the-mill resolutions, there’s one that we must all pledge towards as responsible citizens of the world – to go greener in our habits as the Earth needs us. With oceans in trouble and climate ever changing, it’s time we adopted some habits that have less to no carbon footprint.

Here are some quick fixes for going greener in 2022:

