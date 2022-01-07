Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in upcoming Apple biopic

Rooney Mara is set to star in a biopic of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn. Mara will play the role of Oscar-winning actress in an upcoming Apple Studios movie.

In addition to her role, she is also producing the movie. 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino will helm the movie with The Current War‘s Michael Mitnick writing the screenplay.

More details about the movie have been revealed.



Known for her incredible acting talent, Hepburn rose to stardom in the romantic comedy 'Roman Holiday' (1953) alongside Gregory Peck, for which she was the first actress to win an Oscar, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award for a single performance.

She starred in a number of successful films like 'Breakfast at Tiffany's, 'My Fair Lady', 'Wait Until Dark', 'Charade' and 'Sabrina'.



Mara has been nominated for an Academy Award twice, for her work in 2011’s 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' and 2015’s 'Carol.' She most recently starred in Guillermo del Toro’s 'Nightmare Alley'.