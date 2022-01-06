Uncharted: Extended clip teases Nathan hanging out of a plane

Sony Pictures has dropped an extended scene from their upcoming film 'Uncharted'.

The film starring Tom Holland, and Mark Walberg is based on the iconic PlayStation video game created by Naughty Dog that follows the adventures of thief and treasure hunter Nathan Drake.

It is slated to release February 18, 2022.

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.

Uncharted is produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner Ari Arad.

Watch the extended clip for Uncharted here: