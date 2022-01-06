Kanye West set to headline Coachella with Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia

Kanye West is now set to headline Coachella along with Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia.

The rapper has spent the last week jet-setting back and forth from New York City and Miami and it’s said that a deal for the same was being worked out.

While Kanye hasn’t been officially announced for the festival but several reports suggest that Billie Eilish will headline Saturday and him on Sunday.

Also read: Netizens unhappy with Anushka Sharma's casting as Jhulan in 'Chakda Xpress'; cringe at her Bengali accent

This year's Coachella festival will take place in its typical venue - Empire Polo Ground in Indio, CA - over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24. In pics: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson take romance up a notch with Bahamas holiday

The festival was originally slated to have Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine as headliners, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. It’s unclear if Travis will play as he’s in the middle of a controversy because of the Astroworld Tragedy.