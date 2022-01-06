'The Crown' star Tobias Menzies roped for Lincoln assassination series 'The Manhunt'

‘The Crown’ star Tobias Menzis who played Prince Philip in the highly acclaimed Netflix show will next be seen trying to catch late US President Abraham Lincoln’s killer in a new limited series titled ‘The Manhunt’.

The drama series is being developed for Apple TV+ from Lionsgate and 3 Arts.

Tobias will play Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend, who was nearly driven to madness by the need to catch assassin John Wilkes Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy. Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads

The series is by Fargo writer-producer Monica Beletsky. The Manhunt marks the first series order for Beletsky.

The show will be based on James Swanson’s book ‘Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer’. The Apple series is described as part historical fiction and part conspiracy thriller and will centre on the aftermath of Lincoln’s death and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans.