Feeling like March 2020? Here's how Covid Omicron is affecting entertainment again

Jingle Ball cancelled

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour's final stop in Florida Live Arena in Miami has been called off. The last-minute cancellation was done due to the rapidly spreading of the Omicron variant.

The announcement was made by iHeartRadio on Twitter account on Sunday: "Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball. Thank you for your understanding. Ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase, '' the announcement reads.

Previously, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers and others have cancelled their Jingle Ball concerts after members of their teams tested positive for Covid-19.

(Photograph:Twitter)