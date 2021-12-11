Doja Cat cancels two big performances after her team members tests Covid-19 positive

Doja Cat will no longer perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.



On Friday, the songstress revealed that has cancelled her two tour stops in Boston and New York after "a few members" of her team tested positive for covid.



The 26-year-old singer shared an update on her social media just hours before NYC’s Jingle Ball was set to start at Madison Square Garden.



''We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine,” reads the message. “For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball. I’m extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great lineup for you all, wish I could be there,'' she wrote.

''Much love to all my fans'', she added.



Doja did not reveal whether she was quarantined as well.



Check out her tweet below:

iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon 😔💕 pic.twitter.com/kwcmdGJTe4 — my ass (@DojaCat) December 10, 2021 ×

She captioned her statement: ''iHeart update...I love you guys so much and I'm so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon.''

The singer had performed at several holiday concerts over the past week, including at the Dallas and Los Angeles' stops of Jingle Ball and others. Doja contracted covid-19 in July 2020, weeks after mocking the virus and saying she wasn't afraid of it.

Other performers at Jingle Ball NYC include Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi among others.