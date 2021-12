Films that will make you feel old! 'Harry Potter' to 'The Lord of The Rings': Movies that turned 20 in 2021

From 'Fast and Furious' to 'Harry Potter', here are the movies that will turn 20 years old in 2021.

2001 marks a big year for all the moviegoers. Two decades back, many big franchises kicked off and now are widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential film series or movies ever made.

Legally Blonde

Yes, it’s been almost 20 years since the first 'Legally Blonde' came out. Resse Witherspoon badass version and obviously her fashion-inspired millions of girls in the world.

In the movie, Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer through unflappable self-confidence and fashion/beauty knowhow.

The film was released on July 13, 2001, and was a hit with audiences, grossing $141 million worldwide on an $18 million budget.

