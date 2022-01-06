Kim Mi-soo, star of series 'Snowdrop', dead at age 29

Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, best known for her role in the Disney + series 'Snowdrop' is dead. She was 29.



“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” Landscape, the actress' agency, said in a statement to Variety.



“The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”



The cause of her death has not been revealed so far.



Several fans took to social media to share tributes for the young star.“Heaven gained another angel. Rest easy Kim Mi-Soo,” one fan wrote on Twitter along with a picture. Another one of her fan's commented, “Rest in peace Kim Mi-Soo, you will always be missed, loved and remembered.”

“She’s one of my fav characters from Snowdrop...Rest in Peace, actress Kim Mi Soo. You will always have a special place in our hearts,” another fan shared.

Kim played student activist Yeo Jungmin in the show 'Snowdrop' which also co-stars BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

Snowdrop was Kim’s final on-screen appearance before her death. She had also appeared in films like 'Memories' and 'Kyungmi’s World', drama series 'Human Luwak', 'Hi Bye', 'Mama!' and 'Into the Ring'.

