John Mayer tests COVID-19 positive, bows out of upcoming event

Singer John Mayer tested positive for COVID-19 as he was about to leave for Mexico to perform in Dead and Company’s Playing in the Sand event. He will no longer be playing at the event.

Dead and Company, for those unversed, is an offshoot of the group Grateful Dead. The event was to happen in Cancun, Mexico.

John Mayer’s announcement was made on the official page of the event. It read: “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming “Playing in the Sand” event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10.” Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads

“The weekend will now feature Dos Hermanos con Amigos: @MickeyHart and @BobWeir with @JeffChimentiMusic and @Oteil_Burbridge, joined by @LuvrsLane, Tom Hamilton @TRHJunior and including special guests and sit ins including @MissMargoPrice and others. In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes,” the statement added.

Lupita Nyong’o tests positive for Covid

Also see: From Hollywood to Bollywood: Celebrities who have tested Covid-19 positive recently

John Mayer is the second Dead and Company member to pull out of the event. Earlier, drummer Bill Kreutztmann bowed out because of medical reasons. The drummer said his doctor ordered him to “take it easy” through the end of January after suffering some heart-related health issues this fall.

Also see: Feeling like March 2020? Here's how Covid Omicron is affecting entertainment again