Lupita Nyong’o tests positive for Covid

Lupita Nyong’o has tested positive for COVID.

The actress who will next be seen in ‘The 355’ announced today that she will be unable to attend virtual interviews for the upcoming Universal picture.

She wrote, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”

In the upcoming film from director Simon Kinberg, a CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon that’s fallen into mercenary hands, looking at the same time to stay a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move.

The film also stars Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan.