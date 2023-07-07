Tom Cruise fought Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning co-star on a train that ran at 60 miles per hour

Tom Cruise is crazy about doing his own action stunts. Be it riding a motorcycle off a cliff or paragliding his way down a hilltop at top speed, trust Tom Cruise to do it all. As his latest action flick Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is up for release on July 12, it’s been revealed that the actor had to fight his co-star Esai Morales on the roof of a moving train that ran at the top speed of 60 miles per hour. Imagine the risk and imagine the thrill!

The behind-the-scenes featurette that made its way online has confirmed that both Tom Cruise and Esai Morales fought atop a train that sped through a valley in Norway.

Christopher McQuarrie said, “When we started talking about this movie in terms of a sense of adventure, an action sequence on a train is something we always wanted to do. We wanted to build upon the previous films and apply that knowledge to something practical and real and bring this train sequence to another level.”

He also revealed that the whole train had to come crashing down for which the team literally built a new train and wrecked it. He said, “There was not a surplus of trains available to be wrecked. We had to build the train if we wanted to destroy it. To shoot it practically was extremely challenging. Not just to execute it, but to design all of the different train carts that could function on a real train track.”

On the action-packed fight sequence in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, Esai Morales said, "I've done fight scenes, but to do them on a moving train is trial by fire. But that's how Tom like to do things."

It was previously revealed that Tom Cruise also did speed-flying for the film. He flew at a speed of 50 miles per hour while speed-flying during one sequence of the movie. Speed-flying, which McQuarrie described as “one of the most dangerous sports in the world,” is similar to paragliding, although the flyer stays closer to the slope as to pick up more speed. Staying closer to the slope increases the chance of collision with land. Tom confirmed and said, “It’s a very beautiful and delicate sport. We’re gonna do spirals, and we’re landing at an incredibly high speed, over 80 kilometers an hour.”

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theaters on July 12.

