'Thor: Love and Thunder' to release on Disney+ Hotstar on this date

The 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', finally has its OTT release date. The Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer will release on Disney+ Hotstar in India on September 8. Directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok', the film continues the adventures of Hemsworth's Thor as he faces a new enemy in the form of Christian Bale's menacing Gorr the God Butcher. Gorr vowed to kill every god after his pleas to save his family and people went unheeded. Thor becomes the latest target of his deadly quest. Also with Thor is Portman's Jane Foster, who has the ability to wield Mjolnir now and calls herself Mighty Thor.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was released in theatres on July 7.

Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star.

The film was a box office success, especially considering the pandemic-affected times, grossing $737.6 million on a budget of $250 million. However, it received mixed reviews, scoring 65 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Wion gave the film a negative review. It read, "the film cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries. Despite Waititi being given more control this time (I assume), this feels crafted in the traditionally Marvel mould -- designed as per the good old formula that Kevin Feige et al has perfected over the last one and a half-decade. In other words, the film watches like your typical MCU movie."