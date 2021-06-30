The Weeknd to star in, co-write HBO drama series 'The Idol'

Music star The Weeknd is set to star in a feature project for HBO titled ‘The Idol’. He will also co-write the cult drama series as revealed by Billboard.

The series will follow a female pop singer’s life as she starts a romance with an enigmatic Los Angeles club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult.

The Weeknd will co-write and executive produce ‘The Idol’ alongside his creative producer and renowned LA nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim and BAFTA Award-winning Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, all three of whom are creators of the show. Actress Allison Mack says 'sorry' ahead of sentencing in sex trafficking case

Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner while joining Mary Laws on the team of co-writers and -executive producers. Now, Christina Aguilera speaks in support of Britney Spears

The award-winning singer previously starred in the Safdie Brothers’ critically acclaimed 2019 film ‘Uncut Gems’.