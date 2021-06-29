Former 'Smallville' actress says 'sorry' ahead of sentencing in sex trafficking case

Allison Mack, former ‘Smallville’ actress recently opened up about her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult. This comes days before sentencing in the case will be given.

In a letter, Allison asked for forgiveness and apologised to “those who have been harmed by my actions.” As per The Hollywood Reporter, her letter stated, “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

To “those harmed by the collateral damage of my destructive choices,” Allison said she will dedicate the rest of her life working to make amends and become a more compassionate woman.

The actress’s lawyers are asking for no jail time for her citing she recognises that she has “committed grievous wrongs and that she has earned her punishment.” They also state that Allison Mack has “publicly denounced Raniere (and her own prior association with Raniere) in the strongest possible terms.”

Her attorneys continued: “That is made clear by Ms. Mack’s plea allocution, her decision to cooperate completely and fully with the government, and is further underscored in her letter to this Court as well as her efforts to demonstrate her remorse to the public generally and more specifically to those she harmed. There is thus no need to impose an additional sentence of incarceration on Ms. Mack to achieve specific deterrence.”

Allison Mack was arrested in 2018 and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. She pleaded guilty to charges alleging she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for Raniere, who was sentenced last October to 120 years in prison after being convicted of seven felonies.

The actress is due for sentencing on June 30.

Salma Hayek reveals friend Penelope Cruz was upset with her for not confiding about Harvey Weinstein

Rita Ora sizzles in bikini while shooting for new music video