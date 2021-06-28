Rita Ora sizzles in bikini while shooting for new music video

Rita Ora sizzles in a new look as she shoots her next music video. Dressed in a dazzling sheer gown with a tie up bikini worn underneath, Rita can be seen in the water, looking as gorgeous as one can be.

She kept her hair open in loose waves with heavily bleached strands at the front.

Rita is set to release a new single ‘You For Me’ with Sigala next month. The music video will be for her subsequent release after You For Me.

Earlier this month, Rita shared a teaser for her upcoming single, as she wrote: 'Who’s ready for summer?! I’m sooooo excited to join @Sigala on this summer banger YOU FOR ME out July 2nd!! Here we go!!!'