Christina Aguilera speaks in support of Britney Spears, says she 'deserves freedom' amid conservatorship battle

Christina Aguilera has spoken in support of fellow Mickey Mouse alum Britney Spears.



In a long Twitter thread posted on Monday, Aguilera lauded Spears for speaking out after remaining under conservatorship for 13 years and stated the she deserves 'freedom'.



"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish," the singer wrote.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021 ×

To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021 ×

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021 ×

While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021 ×

The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021 ×

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.



My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. 🤍 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021 ×

Aguilera's remarks came days after Spears told a judge at a dramatic hearing that she wants an end to the conservatorship.



She called the conservatorship, which was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008, "abusive" and stated that her father- her conservator- and her managerial staff deserve to be in jail for the treatment they meted out on her.

Proud of her: Jamie Lynn opens up on sister Britney Spears' conservatorship



The singer condemned her father Jamie Spears, accusing him of controlling her '100,000 per cent' and also claimed that she has been denied the right to have more children, and put on the psychiatric drug lithium against her wishes.



Aguilera said no woman can be denied the right to live as per their choice and what Spears has went through shouldn't be taken "lightly".



"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.



"Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

From lithium intake to being forced to go on tour: Britney Spears & her slew of shocking revelations on conservatorship



The 40-year-old singer concluded her post with call for "true love and support" for Spears.



"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."



Aguilera and Spears along with Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were part of Disney's 'Mickey Mouse Club' in the early 1990s.

The two singers eventually became pop sensations around the same time- in the late 1990s- early 2000s and even shared the same stage on several occasions.

