The Marvels: Who is the mysterious Kree villain in this MCU movie?

The Marvels is the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features a team-up between Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan or Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Nia DaCosta has directed using a script penned by herself, Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. The three superheroes start experiencing a strange phenomenon of swapping their powers whenever they use them. They must work together to investigate and unravel the mystery behind it. The film also features Samuel L Jackson reprising the role of Nick Fury. Park Seo-joon is also here in an undisclosed role. Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur return from Ms Marvel.

But who is the villain?

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn

It has been officially confirmed that the movie will feature Zawe Ashton as the Big Bad. She will be playing the gender-swapped version of Dar-Benn from the comics. Ashton's character, whose name has not yet been revealed, is expected to pose a formidable threat to the film's protagonists.

Dar-Benn is not a well-known character in the Marvel comics, making her inclusion in The Marvels all the more intriguing. From what we know so far, she is a Kree soldier and a member of the Accuser Corps, a powerful group of warriors tasked with maintaining the Kree Empire's dominance in the galaxy. While little is known about the character's specific motivations and actions in the film, we can make some educated guesses. The Kree are not a new addition to the MCU. We have seen them before in Guardians of the Galaxy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Captain Marvel. Their portrayal has varied from film to film, but they have always been depicted as a powerful and dangerous race of aliens with a rigid code of conduct. In The Marvels, it is likely that Dar-Benn will be an extension of this characterisation. She will likely be a fierce warrior, dedicated to her mission and loyal to the Kree Empire.

While the Kree have been depicted as a formidable force, they are not without their flaws. In Captain Marvel, we learned that the Kree have been engaged in a prolonged war with the Skrulls, another alien race that we have seen earlier in MCU. Dar-Benn's presence may tie into the upcoming MCU TV series titled Secret Invasion, which comes out this year's summer and deals with the invasion of the earth by Skrulls.

This is not relevant but Ashton is the partner of Tom Hiddleston, the English actor best known for playing the role of Loki, and it may be possible to see their characters interact with each other in the future.

