Telluride Film Festival: Peter Dinklage, Riz Ahmed receive silver medallions

Peter Dinklage, who portrays legendary lover Cyrano de Bergerac in his new film 'Cyrano' that's set to premiere at this month’s Telluride Film Festival, is now a recipient of silver medillion--an accolade bestowed upon artists for their remarkable contribution to cinema.



Peter Dinklage attended the event with wife Erica Schmidt at the opening night of the festival on Thursday, in Telluride, Colorado.

The 'Game of Thrones' star also went up on stage to receive his medal. 'Sound of Metal' star Riz Ahmed also received the silver medallion and so Piano director Jean Campion.



Past recipients include Klaus Kinski, Robert Altman, Isabel Huppert and Pedro Almodóvar among others.

'Cyrano' also stars Haley Bennett and Ben Mendelsohn.



It is slated to release on Christmas of this year.