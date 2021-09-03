Telluride Film Festival: Riz Ahmed's 'Encounter' kickstarts the 48th edition

On Thursday, the Telluride Film Festival launched its 48th edition and the first film to premiere there is Michael Pearce‘s 'Encounter' starring Riz Ahmed. Screened under the coveted Patrons Preview category, Telluride is known for launching award-winning movies in the past: 'The Descendants', 'Argo', 'Wild' and 'La La Land'.



Interestingly, Riz Ahmed was one of 2021's hot favourites for the Oscars' top prize--Best Actor in a Leading Role--for his depiction of a deaf musician in Amazon Prime Video's 'Sound of Metal'.

Michael Pearce, on the other hand, is a BAFTA-winning filmmaker (for 'Beast', 2018).



As for 'Encounter' premiere feedback, reports have suggested that the auidence is a bit torn on that. While some liked the opening sequence, VFX work and Riz Ahmed's performance, others are not too impressed with the film in its entirety.

Amazon Studios, which had also backed Ahmed's 'Sound of Metal', is part of the crew comprising 'Encounter', and will reportedly take it to the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival 2021.