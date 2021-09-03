Theatres unhappy with 'Thalaivii' makers, demand four-week gap between its premiere on theatres and OTT

Not all theatre chains are happy with Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Thalaivii’ makers as they demand at least a four-week gap between its debut in theatres and on OTTs.

India's top two multiplex chains PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd are refusing to screen the Hindi version of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’, saying the window to its Netflix premiere is too narrow. Watch Thalaivii trailer here

Based on the life of iconic actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivii’ is slated for release on 10 September. It is co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh, along with Zee Studios.

The Hindi version on Netflix is slated for a premiere within a fortnight of release in theatres. The Tamil and Telugu versions, on the other hand, have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.